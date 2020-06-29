Somalia: UN to Gives U.S.$15 Million for Humanitarian Interventions

27 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The UN humanitarian agency said it will release 15 million U.S. dollars to support a series of anticipatory-action interventions over the next 18 months in Somalia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the funds from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will help Somalia make early intervention in situations where data can reliably warn of impending crises.

"Somalia is facing a projected increase in humanitarian needs due to food insecurity, which has mainly resulted from the impact of the desert locust infestation, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic," the UN agency said in a statement issued on Friday.

It said the initial funding for anticipatory action in Somalia could make a big difference in the lives of Somalis, and to the future of anticipatory interventions.

According to the UN, it costs perhaps 50 times as much to save a child who is already suffering from malnutrition as it does to intervene earlier.

In 2019, OCHA said it supported the country team in Somalia in setting up a drought anticipatory action framework, noting that two other frameworks, for drought in Ethiopia and flooding in Bangladesh, will be finalized soon.

The UN agency said even without drought, food insecurity in Somalia is projected to increase to 22 percent of the population in a state of food crisis between July and September, exceeding the threshold for the anticipatory action pilot

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.