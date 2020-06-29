Ghana: Uphold Higher Ethical Standards, Honesty ... CJ Tells Lawyers

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

The Chief Justice, JusticeKwasiAninYeboah has reiterated the call for lawyers to ensure higher ethical standards and honesty in the discharge of their professional dealings with thepublic.

This, according to him would not only restorefaith in the profession but also boost the integrity of the entire judicial system.

"Demonstrate strong ethical behaviour, continue to learn and desist from dishonest dealings. Your profession champions honesty, if you are a dishonest person you cannot embrace such profession," Justice Yeboah added.

Speaking at the enrolment of new lawyers in Accra yesterday, the Chief Justice said perversion obstructed justice and had the tendency to tarnish the image of not only the individuals involved but also the entire service.

He, therefore, charged the newly enrolled lawyers to uphold the virtues of the profession and enhance their services to mankind, stressing that "You should continue to learn and imitate the good works of your predecessors."

Touching on what would make the young lawyers excel, he said they would have to be innovative, strategic and always pursue what was right while paying attention to detail.

Justice Yeboah congratulated all the lawyers and admonished them to know that this marked the beginning of their career in one of the noble professions.

He also urged them to make the nation proud by discharging their duties with diligence and care in compliance with the legal act.

In all, 76 newly qualified lawyers were called to the bar under the Legal Profession Act, (Act, 1960).

