Ghana: Govt Urged to Consider PWDs in Disbursement of Gh¢1 Billion MSMEs Stimulus Package

Koforidua — The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), Ms Felicity Kyere, has called on government to give preference to Persons Living With Disability (PWDs) in the disbursement of the GH¢1 billion stimulus package to Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

She said since the outbreak of coronavirus, some PWDs have lost their livelihood because of ban on social gathering.

"Many of us are no more active in our dressmaking, hairdressing, catering and other vocations because of the outbreak of coronavirus and the restrictions that have come along with it. We are not able to feed our families," Ms Kyere said.

She made the appeal when a journalist of Citi news, Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku, who through his Friends Project, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and food items to PWDs.

Nose masks, hand sanitisers, toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, among other food items were shared to the various groups of the federation in Koforidua.

Ms Kyere stated "we are also citizens of this country and we plead that it would be fair that whatever benefit the able bodied receive, we will also receive our share. We ask that we are given preference in the wake of COVID-19."

She called on government to roll out more disability friendly policies for PWDs, stressing that they should have equal access to facilities, jobs, and financial support to grow their businesses to make them independent.

Mr Kanarku expressed worry that since the emergence of COVID-19, some institutions have donated items to various groups leaving out PWDs.

He asked government not to neglect PWDs, but to extend more support to them in the wake of the COVID-19.

Mr Kanarku asked individuals and philanthropists to assist PWDs to enable them make ends meet and effectively follow the safety protocol to prevent them from contracting coronavirus.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to the Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr Alberta Biritwum Nyarko, B FOSTER Company and other individuals and organisations who helped him solicit the items for to the PWDs.