Ghana: Assembly Members Asked to Champion COVID-19 Fight

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — The Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi has charged assembly members in his area to be good ambassadors of COVID-19 safety protocols, and sensitise the people to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to him, assembly members were more close to the people, and could change their unyielding attitude towards observing the safety protocols.

"It is worrying to know people are still not observing the protocols and hence as political heads of your various electoral areas, we will need your help to champion the safety protocol in your areas if we want to win this fight," Mr Appaw-Gyasi made the call at the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the Assembly, held in Koforidua.

He revealed that the municipality had recorded about 47 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, and it would be necessary for assembly members to efficiently and effectively sensitise the people on the disease.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi said the assembly had put in place measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

"We have provided veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, toiletries, nose masks, thermometer guns among many other PPE to the people, especially market women, and drivers so that we can help protect them," he said.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi said "we need assembly members to inform their members that the coronavirus is real and explain to them the need to observe the safety protocols, that through each other's efforts, we can stop community spread."

He advised the public not to relent in their efforts in the fight against coronavirus, which has bedeviled the country, and "obey the safety protocols for your own good to prevent the spread of the virus."

