Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 15,834 ... Death Toll Now 103

Ghana's COVID-19 case load has increased to 15, 834 after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed 361 new cases yesterday.

As of yesterday, June 26, there were 11,755 recovered patients and 3,976 active cases, while the number of deaths also increased to 103.

Data on the portal of the GHS showed that the cases were from a total of 286,453 tests, comprising 184,778 contact tracing and 101,675 from routine surveillance.

Regionally, the Greater Accra had the highest figure, recording 9,070 cases and 6,811 recoveries.

In the Ashanti Region, there were 3,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 1,996 had recovered.

The Western and Central regions have recorded 1,276 and 799 cases, with 1,187 and 743 recoveries, respectively.

While the figure for the Eastern stood at 486 cases and 295 recoveries, the Volta Region's confirmed cases had reached 331, with 284 recoveries.

The case count in the Upper East has gone up to 271, with its number of recoveries hitting 133.

The Oti Region experienced a marginal increase in its figures, as its cases had gone to 110, while the Western North had 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases with recoveries of 79 and 66 respectively.

The Northern Region has 100 COVID-19 confirmed cases, Western North 94, and Bono 47.

The Savannah Region has recorded 38 cases, out of which 37 have recovered, whereas all 35 infected persons in the Upper West Region have recovered.

The Ahafo and Bono Regions have eight and four cases respectively.