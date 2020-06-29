Somalia: Police Offcer Shot Dead in Mogadishu

27 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A police officer has been shot and killed on Saturday, the latest in a string assassination in the capital Mogadishu. The victim whose name has not been released was gunned down at Karaan district by unknown gunmen in the capital.

It is unclear the motive behind the assassination of the police who was a tax collector. The killers escaped from the crime scene, according to a witness, who spoke to Radio Dalsan on condition of anonymity.

Somali police arrived at the area and launched an operation over the murder of the officer. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesdays murder in the capital.

The capital has been witnessing series of assassinations against Somali soldiers, civil servants and another senior government staff members as some of the attacks were claimed by the AlQaeda linked group Alshabab.

On another incident, authorities in Mogadishu have managed to arrest an officer who went on exile after killing two people including a heavily pregnant woman 8 years ago in Karaan district.

According to the police, the officer shot dead the victims identified as Nim'o Hassan Ali and Dahabo Alasow Ahmed after the refused to give him a small amount of money.

The officer was identified as Abshir Abdullahi Basey killed the victims on 3rd May 2012.

Police say he will appear before the court as soon as possible to answer charges.

