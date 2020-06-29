Somalia: Elections Delayed, Commission Says

Somalia National independent and Elections Commission (NIEC) chairperson, Halima Ismail said the election will not be conducted on time.

During a brief in parliament, She said that the election commission's work has faced many challenges, including issues related to regional states, the economy and the security situation in Somalia.

"We need 13 more months to hold one person one vote we need to register citizens, register political parties and the candidates," said Halima Ismail.

Ealir today the Somali parliament has approved a motion granting Mogadishu 13 seats in the Senate on Saturday after 142 MPs voted in favour while four opposed.