Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — At an event organized in connection with the 20 June, Martyrs Day, Eritrean nationals in Switzerland contributed over 86 thousand and 540 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.

In related news, Nationals in the Gash Barka regions extended more financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline.

According to the report, financial support contributed by the business community in Barentu sub zone was extended to disadvantaged women in the sub zone.

Several administrative areas in the Haikota sub zone on their part extended 64 quintals of food items to disadvantaged families in their areas and members of Segen Construction Company in the sub zone contributed 5 thousand Nakfa.

A number of nationals in the Gash Barka region have also decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one until the corona virus pandemic is fully contained.