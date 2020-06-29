Sudan: Forces of Freedom and Change Discuss Outstanding Issues

27 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of the Central Bureau of the Forces of Freedom and Change has met with a delegation of the Revolutionary Front for the negotiations, which arrived in Khartoum accompanying to a team of South Sudan mediation to discuss outstanding issues in the negotiation and dialogue process between the different components of the transitional power.

The meeting was characterized by serious discussion on the peace issues and completion of the tasks of the revolution, besides the challenges facing the transitional period.

The meeting has appreciated the courageous step taken by the Revolutionary Front delegation to come to Khartoum to discuss the outstanding issues and to prove its seriousness and will to reach a just peace agreement.

The Revolutionary Front delegation praised the positive interaction of the components of the transitional power with peace issues, stating that the dialogues in which the front was involved have sent positive messages on the possibility of a breakthrough in outstanding issues.

The two sides stressed the necessity to continue and to intensify the dialogues with the aim to find solutions to the remaining issues and to sign the peace agreement as soon as possible.

The two parties also reviewed the situation within Freedom and Change. and underscored the importance of working together to end the differences within the coalition and to consolidate its unity towards strengthening the political front of the transitional government to enable it perform the tasks assigned to it.

