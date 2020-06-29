Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan - Peace Is Top Priority for Transitional Government

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed the strong will of the transitional government to achieve peace, which represents a top priority.

During his meeting Saturday at his office with the delegation of South Sudan mediation, headed by the Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Gulwak, and the delegation of the armed struggle movements, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan expressed the readiness of the institutions of the transitional period to address all the problems facing the negotiation process.

The rapporteur of South Sudan mediation for peace in Sudan, Dr. Dhio Mattok, said that the delegation has briefed the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council on progress of the peace negotiations hosted by Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, Juba, and part of the obstacles facing the negotiations, adding that the delegation of the mediation and armed struggle movements reached good results during their meetings with the President and the First Vice President of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister and the government delegation for the negotiation.

He asserted the readiness of South Sudan State and its President Salva Kiir to complete the peace process in Sudan, expressing thanks to the President and members of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the political leaders for their support to the mediation's efforts for achieving the aspired peace in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the representative of the armed struggle movements, Mohamed Bashir Abu-Namma, said that their visit to Khartoum aims to show good-will and to reassure the Sudanese people that they are serious to achieve peace.

He revealed that they that they informed the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council on a number of the outstanding issues that need a political decision from the highest authority.

Abu-Namma pointed out that the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council has promised to send the government delegation for the security arrangements as soon as possible to start negotiations on this issue with the Sudan Liberation Movement (Mennawi faction) for concluding this file and signing the peace agreement.