Sudan: Eritrean President Concludes Visit to Sudan

27 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, Saturday concluded a three-day visit to Sudan.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, the Foreign Minister, Asma Abdalla, the Federal Government Minister, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhai, and a number of senior officials.

During his visit to Khartoum, the Eritrean President has met with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the council's Vice - President, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations and means of strengthening them further, issues of mutual concern to the two countries and the efforts for boosting peace in the region.

