Rwanda: Update COVID-19 25 June 2020

25 June 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Twenty (20) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4757 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to eight hundred and fifty (850). To date, three hundred and eighty-five (385) patients have recovered and been discharged, including nine (9) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is four hundred and sixty-three (463) and two (2) deaths.

The new cases are from Rusizi (14), Kigali (4), and Kirehe (3); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional

