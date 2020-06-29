Liberia: Rep. Acarous Gray Resigns As CDC Vice Chairman for Political Affairs

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray who also serves the vice chairman for political affairs of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has resigned his post at the party.

Sources within the CDC informed FrontPageAfrica Rep. Gray's resignation as the vice chairman for political affairs stemmed from the refusal of the party to accept his application to contest the December 8 special senatorial election.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that Rep. Gray verbally expressed his disappointment after his application to contest the primary was rejected on ground that President George Weah is rather interested in seeing Thomas Fallah represent the party in the election.

Rep. Gray has so far not submitted any written communication to officially announce his resignation as vice chairman for political affairs.

The source informed FrontPageAfrica that Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood, Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Ms. Jemima Wolokollie, Rep. Thomas Fallah are amongst those whose applications have been accepted so far to contest the primary.

When contacted, Rep. Gray refused to confirm or deny the report.

However, Rep. Gray posted to Facebook Sunday morning that his decision to step aside had nothing to do with any election.

He posted: "It was a thoughtful and prayerful decision which has been voiced out months ago as we were requested to fill in the gap for a stipulated time. My task has far been accomplished and my voluntary choice to step aside has nothing to do with any election because no single person can halt the desire of others to participate in a primary. We shall remain a vibrant voice and force in the body politics of our country as we trek a path of gratitude and intensity."