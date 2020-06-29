Tanzania: Simba Are Tanzania's Champions Again for the Third Time

28 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya turned into a sea of red and white when Simba retained their Mainland Premier League title for the third time in a row following a barren draw against Tanzania Prisons.

The victory is the 21st in the history of the club since the 1965/66 league season when the club formerly known as Sunderland.

Msimbazi Street boys' now boast 79 points, which can't be surpassed by other teams, including their traditional foes Young Africans, who sit second with 60 points after playing 32 points respectively.

Azam FC lies third with 59 points after playing 32 matches. The two teams are competing for second place with a one point difference. Another team that can snatch the second position is Namungo FC of Lindi which has collected 56 points.

The victory means Simba will represent the country in the African Champions League competition scheduled later in the year depending on the Africa Football governing body (Caf) calendar.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

