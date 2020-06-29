Ghana: EC Commences Registration of Aged, Vulnerable July 2

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will from Thursday July 2, commence the registration of some category of eligible voters at its district offices nationwide as part of the compilation of the new register.

They include the applicants aged 60 years and above, pregnant women, lactating mothers and persons with disability.

A statement issued by the EC Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Sylvia Annoh in Accra yesterday said the six weeks exercise would begin at 7a.m. and end at 5p.m each day.

It asked applicants who wished to participate in this exercise to download and print the registration forms labeled A1 as well as guarantors form in colour where necessary from the commission's website to facilitate registration.

Each applicants is to present a valid passport, Ghana Card or provide two persons who had already registered to serve as guarantors to prove their eligibility for inclusion of their names in the new register.

"The commission will enforce strict safety protocols at each district office across the country to protect applicants from the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said, and urged all eligible persons to take advantage of the opportunity.

After weeks of resistance against the compilation of the new voter register, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave the EC the greenlight to begin the exercise on Tuesday without the old identity cards, which was one issue under contention.

