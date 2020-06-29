Ghana: Malik Jabir Supports League Cancellation ... Dreads the COVID-19 Pandemic

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana legend Malik Jabir has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against restarting the top-flight league due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The league and other competitions were suspended in mid-March following the outbreak of the virus.

However, there have been calls for the resumption of the league, taking a cue from the European leagues which returned under strict restrictions.

The GFA is expected to announce a decision whether the league will be cancelled or continue at the end of June.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Jabir lamented that he would never advise the GFA to resume football anytime soon.

"Let's be objective, only those who don't fear the virus will call for the resumption of the league. The Europeans are organised and will not lose anything because they have sponsors who will support them till the end of this season which we don't have," he said.

"I prefer we wait till December, we would have known what to do by then if things remain the same."

"I'm still in quarantine because I don't want to risk {my life} so why should I advise some people to meet in the stadium after that a lot of them will die"

Ghana's coronavirus cases currently stand at over 15,000 with 95 deaths recorded while over 10,000 have recovered.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.