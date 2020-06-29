Ghana: Malik Jabir Supports League Cancellation ... Dreads the COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana legend Malik Jabir has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against restarting the top-flight league due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The league and other competitions were suspended in mid-March following the outbreak of the virus.

However, there have been calls for the resumption of the league, taking a cue from the European leagues which returned under strict restrictions.

The GFA is expected to announce a decision whether the league will be cancelled or continue at the end of June.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Jabir lamented that he would never advise the GFA to resume football anytime soon.

"Let's be objective, only those who don't fear the virus will call for the resumption of the league. The Europeans are organised and will not lose anything because they have sponsors who will support them till the end of this season which we don't have," he said.

"I prefer we wait till December, we would have known what to do by then if things remain the same."

"I'm still in quarantine because I don't want to risk {my life} so why should I advise some people to meet in the stadium after that a lot of them will die"

Ghana's coronavirus cases currently stand at over 15,000 with 95 deaths recorded while over 10,000 have recovered.