Ghana: MSWR Provides 400 Dustbins to Interior Ministry for Sanitation Campaign

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) has supported the Ministry of Interior with 400 pieces of customised made-in-Ghana dustbins.

The dustbins produced by Duraplast Ghana and procured at an amount of GH¢226,800 is to support the Ministry of Interior in the fight against insanitary conditions in the country.

It is also to further help combat cholera and the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Presenting the bins, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah expressed the hope that the Ministry of Interior would work with its security agencies in distribution and use of the bins in the various communities.

She noted that the bins were for litters and not for home use and advised that a bin lining should be used to line the bins before they are used, adding "they are for litter, they are not for household use."

She promised to collaborate with the Ministry of the Interior to keep the environment clean and encouraged Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery received the bins and thanked the MSWR for their kind gesture.

He assured that his outfit would make good use of the bins to help stop littering, saying "these bins are not for decoration, they should be put to effective use."

He also encouraged Ghanaians to purchase made in Ghana products to empower Ghanaian businesses.

"To make it sustainable, we must depend on our own capacity within our country," he said.

He, however, urged Ghanaians not to "relax" but keep following all the protocols to avoid contracting the virus.