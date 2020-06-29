Ghana: GAA Scribe Asks for COVID-19 Stimulus Package

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawah Fuseini, has pleaded with the government to also consider the Federations in their relief packages to be given out to distressed organisations affected during this pandemic.

Happy Sports understands that government through the Sports Ministry and Youth Employment Agency is set to roll out a package to support athletes amid the pandemic.

Bawah Fusieni lauded the move by the government to support athletes and also urged them to also consider the federations as they are also responsible for the development of the athletes.

He stated that the Ghana Athletics Association and Triathlon spends close to $120,000 in a year to organize competitions both domestic and foreign and they have been hard hit this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the government is giving out stimulus packages for the athletes, then it's a good thing," he told Ohene-Bampoe-Brenya in a virtual interview to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on the least financed sports.

"Federations should also benefit from the state. We must run administratively and that comes with a cost. The welfare and development of the athletes by organising competitions are being done by the Federations hence we also need some support from the government," he added.

