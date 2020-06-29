Ghana Observes World Drugs Day

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Bundase — The Narcotics Control Commission (NCC) yesterday marked the World Drugs Day with the burning of 2.55 tonnes of confiscated illicit drugs estimated at GH¢2,898,426 at the Bundase Military Training Camp.

The drugs which consist of Cannabis and Khat were exhibits released by a court order from last year to date.

The theme for this year is "Better knowledge for better care".

Present were representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standard Authority, the law court, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces among others.

The Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Francis Kofi Torkornoo, said when people were equipped with the requisite information on the harmful effects of drugs, they would refrain from substance abuse.

Mr Torkornoo said the celebration of the day provided the opportunity for increase in awareness creation on the debilitating effects of drugs abuse and illicit drug trafficking, as well as the threats it posed to national security.

Mr Torkornoo commended the government for the passage by Parliament, the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, and assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He assured that the Commission would continue to work with local and international partners in curbing the drug menace.

He urged the public not to shun people who had fallen victim to drug use but show love and affection to help them receive appropriate counselling.

"The Commission in collaboration with its partnership has been providing evidence-based training on the universal treatment curriculum to help equip healthcare providers and counsellors with the requisite knowledge in drug addiction treatment, " he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.