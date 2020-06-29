Ghana Observes World Drugs Day

Bundase — The Narcotics Control Commission (NCC) yesterday marked the World Drugs Day with the burning of 2.55 tonnes of confiscated illicit drugs estimated at GH¢2,898,426 at the Bundase Military Training Camp.

The drugs which consist of Cannabis and Khat were exhibits released by a court order from last year to date.

The theme for this year is "Better knowledge for better care".

Present were representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana Standard Authority, the law court, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces among others.

The Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Francis Kofi Torkornoo, said when people were equipped with the requisite information on the harmful effects of drugs, they would refrain from substance abuse.

Mr Torkornoo said the celebration of the day provided the opportunity for increase in awareness creation on the debilitating effects of drugs abuse and illicit drug trafficking, as well as the threats it posed to national security.

Mr Torkornoo commended the government for the passage by Parliament, the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, and assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He assured that the Commission would continue to work with local and international partners in curbing the drug menace.

He urged the public not to shun people who had fallen victim to drug use but show love and affection to help them receive appropriate counselling.

"The Commission in collaboration with its partnership has been providing evidence-based training on the universal treatment curriculum to help equip healthcare providers and counsellors with the requisite knowledge in drug addiction treatment, " he added.