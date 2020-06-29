Ghana: 2 Foreigners Arrested for Possessing Fake Currency

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two foreigners have been arrested by the police at Baatsonaa, in Accra, for allegedly possessing fake Ghana Cedis currency.

Kamara Seidu, 40, a Liberian, and Judith Koadue,40, a Cameroonian, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra.

She said the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Command acting upon a tip- off, arrested the suspects in a hotel room, at the Baatsonaa Spintex Road, in possession of nine 50 Ghana cedi notes, suspected to be fake.

"Also found in the room were two bottles of liquid substance, a white polythene bag containing washing powder, cotton wool, and hand gloves all suspected to be used in processing fake currencies," DSP Tenge said.

She said the suspects were escorted to their homes at Nii Boi Town in Accra and a search conducted revealed a pair of scissors, a cutter, and 88 papers cut into sizes of 50 Ghana cedi notes.

DSP Tenge said the police also found two bottles containing, liquid (substance), cellotape, bundles of white polythene bags and 60 sheets of paper all suspected to be materials for processing fake currencies in their room.

