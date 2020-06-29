Ghana: Angry Worker Runs Amok ... Fires Gun At Shopping Mall

27 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A dismissed worker of the Melcom Shopping Mall in Ho, Louis Arnold Komivi, caused terror in the shop last Sunday, when he stormed the place with a pistol and fired the weapon, Ho Circuit Court has heard.

The incident, which took place soon after midday sent the workers and customers fleeing the shop in fear.

Komivi appeared before the court on Wednesday, on three counts of possession of firearm and ammunition without lawful authority, displaying and discharge of firearm and ammunition at a public place and threat of harm.

The plea of the dismissed worker was not taken, and the court, presided by Mr Felix Datsomor, remanded him in police custody until July 7.

The adjournment is to enable accused to engage the service of a counsel.

Inspector Agnes Ahiable, who represented the republic, told the court that Komivi, a resident of Penyi, entered the shop that day at about 12.15pm, walked directly to the manager of the mall and accused him of spreading 'false news' about him.

Komivi pulled a locally manufactured pistol from his pocket and aimed it at the manager initially before firing the weapon onto the ground.

That sent the terrified workers at the mall running for their dear lives, the court was further told.

According to the prosecution, Komivi dragged the manager outside at gunpoint and threatened to harm him.

At that juncture, however, some people who were at the scene intervened and helped to overpower and disarm Komivi, before handing him over to the police.

The prosecution said that CCTV footage obtained from the mall captured the accused firing the gun.

The retrieved pistol, the court heard, was in the custody of the police.

The prosecution told the court that Komivi admitted the offence in his caution statement.

