Zimbabwe: City Health Workers Reject Salary Offer

Harare City Council nurses have rejected a $4 498,18 salary offer presented by the local authority, arguing that the proposed figures were below the poverty datum line, and have issued a 14-day ultimatum to strike if their grievances are not addressed.

The nurses are demanding US dollar salaries which they used to get until October 2018.

The Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union (ZURCNWU) said the municipality's offer of $4 498,18 was a "drop in the ocean".

"Due to the fact that most goods and services are now pegged in US dollars, our members are, therefore, demanding their basic salary to revert to what they were earning as at October 2018 in US dollars so that they can be able to sustain themselves in this harsh economic condition," said ZURCNWU president, Mr Simbarashe Tafirenyika.

He said the nurses wanted a meaningful review of their allowances which include water and rates allowances, electricity, education, housing and transport, arguing that proposed figures did not meet the actual costs being charged by the different service providers, including the municipality itself.

"The proposed water allowance of $224 and rates allowance of $70.84 is not a true reflection of what council is charging ratepayers. Our members totally reject this meaningless proposal," said Mr Tafirenyika.