One person has been confirmed dead and four others rescued after an inferno broke out at a house in Mogadishu's Hiliwa district on Saturday night.

Eye witnesses said the incident took place at around 12:30 am and it took around one hour for the firefighters to put off the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. It is not clear what caused the blaze but an investigation has been ordered.

Eyewitnesses suggested a short circuit may have been to blame.