Nigeria: Man, 61, Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Daughter

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A 61-year-old man, Eke Kanu, has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The police alleged Kanu had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was 11 years old.

The police also said the suspect took his daughter to a nearby chemist to buy drugs which he intended to use for the termination of the pregnancy.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, said that on June 12, 2020 at about 3.30pm, the Ikorodu police station received a complaint that a 61-year-old man identified as Eke Kanu, of Ebute road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old daughter.

Elkana said the girl told the police at the station that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her since she was about 11 years old and always threatened to deal with her if she told anybody.

"She further stated that when her father discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

"The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre by the police for medical attention and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution, " he added.

