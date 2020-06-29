Nigeria: COVID-19 - Edo Records 60 New Cases

Benin — Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state had recorded 60 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Okundia, who disclosed this on Sunday to journalists in Benin, expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus in the state.

He stressed the need for residents to take responsibility and support the government's efforts at containing the pandemic across all communities in the state.

The commissioner noted that of the 60 new confirmed cases, 38 were tested and confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while the remaining 22 cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

According to him, Edo has now recorded a total of 33 COVID-19 related deaths, 130 discharged persons and 933 confirmed cases.