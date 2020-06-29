Nigeria: COVID-19 - Edo Records 60 New Cases

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state had recorded 60 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Okundia, who disclosed this on Sunday to journalists in Benin, expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus in the state.

He stressed the need for residents to take responsibility and support the government's efforts at containing the pandemic across all communities in the state.

The commissioner noted that of the 60 new confirmed cases, 38 were tested and confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while the remaining 22 cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

According to him, Edo has now recorded a total of 33 COVID-19 related deaths, 130 discharged persons and 933 confirmed cases.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.