Zimbabwe: Midlands Recommends Gumbo Readmission

Zanu-PF Midlands province has recommended the re-admission of Cde Rugare Gumbo, a former member of the Dare ReChimurenga into the party, following his application to rejoin.

Cde Gumbo is seeking readmission into the party a few months after another party stalwart Cde Didymus Mutasa was readmitted.

There is also an application for readmission from Makhosini Hlongwane in the Midlands.

Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, said in a statement over the weekend that there was no doubt that the party would welcome heartily Cde Gumbo back to the revolutionary family.

He said Cde Gumbo helped in the formation of the party and to which he was part of at a senior level in the prosecution of the liberation struggle.

"Cde Gumbo is a tried and tested cadre of the party who has matured and come of age, developing both capacity and culture to deal with its internal contradictions," said Cde Chinamasa.

"The recommendation comes on the heels of the readmission of yet another party stalwart Cde Didymus Mutasa a few months ago."

Cde Chinamasa said Zanu PF was not like mushrooming parties that were splitting.

"Rather, the party is busy uniting its cadres and its people and the nation at large in fighting colonialism, imperialism and neo-colonialism under the leadership of His Excellency Cde E D Mnangagwa," he said.

"It is important to note that although the times are difficult, Zanu PF will not relent in its promise to achieve its goals as enshrined in the 2018 peoples manifesto and economically empower its people.

"The party and its President Cde E.D Mnangagwa's determined wish is for Zimbabweans to take charge of the commanding heights of all sectors of the economy and he needs our support.

"The party will not allow temporary disruptions to divert its focus from the social contract that created its symbiotic relationship with the masses."

Cde Chinamasa said Cde Gumbo will strengthen the party.

"We are proud that under the leadership of the President, we are uniting progressive forces towards achieving total economic and political empowerment and emancipation of our people together as one," he said.

"In President Mnangagwa, who is also the party's First Secretary, the party is in safe hands and united as one. We encourage other progressive stalwarts of the party scattered all over to come back to their home, Zanu PF, and redouble our efforts towards realising the goals of the liberation struggle as encompassed in Vision 2030."

Cde Chinamasa said Zanu PF was united and any shenanigans to divide it will not work.

Zanu PF provincial chairman for Midlands, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, said as a province, they were waiting for a recommendation from the Politburo.

"So far we have received readmission letters from Cde Gumbo and also Cde Makhosini Hlongwane," he said.

"We just recommend to the Politburo and we stand guided. As a party, we welcome them because we are for development."