Somalia: UN Supports Election Postponement

The United Nation office in Somalia has supported National Independent Electoral Commission chairperson Halima Yarey who has presented 2021 general election ahead which could be manual voting in early March 2021.

A statement issued by the United Nation thanked the National Independent Electoral Commission chairperson for the announcement of the country's 2021 presidential election.

The chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared before the Lower House that the electoral process cannot take place within 13 months starting from July 2020 and ending August 2021.

The United Nation office in Somalia urges broad consultation among Somali political stakeholders to reach consensus on the way forward to complete the election process in Somalia.