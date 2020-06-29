Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Not Political Party but Army Appendage and Must Go - Moyo

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says Zanu-PF has ceased to exist as a political party but was now an appendage of the military.

He was sharing his thoughts on Twitter.

Moyo, once a critic of the party, joined Zanu PF 2000 and was immediately elevated to information minister by then-President Robert Mugabe.

"I did not have this view before 2000, but since then I have come to understand that Zanu PF is a system or culture steeped in the military, with a tainted history, a troubled present with no future," Moyo said.

Nearly two decades after joining Zanu PF, Moyo would find himself toiling to yank the party from the hegemonic control of war veterans under the G40 faction but this upset the military which initiated a coup against Mugabe 2017.

Moyo has all but admitted the feat was always going to be difficult as the party was not a political entity in its traditional sense but an appendage of the military.

He is adamant the party that has ruled the country since independence in 1980 must go.

"The fact that Zanu PF is not, and I would say has never been a political party, in the traditional sense of the term, has far reaching implications on why it must go.

"The Zanu PF system or culture has disintegrated and hegemonically. What remains is its caricature," he said.

Moyo added, "The crisis in Zimbabwe is from the fact that while Zanu PF has physically and hegemonically collapsed, the military which was embedded in Zanu PF since 1975 Mgagao Declaration, staged a coup in 2017 to seize Zanu PF thinking it was going concern when it was debris.

"As shown below from the military's coup minutes written on the 15 and 16 Nov 2017, out of the 7 coup demands made by General Chiwenga to President Mugabe 6 were about Zanu PF and the 7th was tenure interest of the commanders.

"Nothing for the military, government or the people."

He continued, "The five effects of Zanu PF takeover by military necessitate Zanu PF to go and also confirm it's gone but remains a caricature."

"Zanu PF is no longer viable to ex-Zanla commanders, is not an option for ex-Zanla now in charge of ZDF and was rejected by voters in the 2018 polls.

"What is to be done? The people and the military must find each other. The people embraced the military in Nov 2017. Now the military should make amends and embrace the people by respecting their 2018 vote for @nelsonchamisa."

"It's the people who must govern, not the military."