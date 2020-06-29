Somalia: Army Retakes Key Areas From Al-Shabaab During Operation

Somalia's special forces have wrested control of four small villages in Lower Juba, southern Somalia, from al-Shabaab on Sunday during large operation.

The villages - Jana-Abdalle, Mayonde, Helishid, and Garascebe have been under Al-Shabaab control for years, where the militants engineered raids on Somali and US troops.

The military commanders in the region claim that they killed several fighters.

The government has vowed its SNA forces backed by AMISOM troops will continue the operations to flush al-Shabaab fighters out of the regions in the south and central Somalia.

Al-Shabaab holds large swathes of territory and still manages to conduct car bombs and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.