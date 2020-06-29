Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug Agree to Cooperate On Security

28 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Puntland and Galmudug have agreed to cooperate closely on security, reconciliation, and strengthening the economy, following meetings in south and north of Galkayo.

The leaders of the two states planted a peace tree with the formation of commissions working on the implementation of the agreement.

Puntland has lost two governors in targeted suicide car bomb attacks in Garowe and Galkayo this year by Al-Shabaab as the state is coping with security.

Galmudug has assured Puntland of cooperation on counter-terrorism and boost up the peace and stability with both sides establishing joint police operating in Galkayo town.

