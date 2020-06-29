Somalia: UNSOM Welcomes NIEC's Election Report

The UN mission in Somalia said it thanks to the electoral commission Chairperwoman Halima Yarey for presenting technical options to achieve direct voting for Somalis as early as March 2021.

UNSOM has called for a broad consultation among Somali political leaders to reach consensus on way forward - the planned meeting of Federal Govt. and the Federal Member States is a good next step.

NIEC chair Halima Yarey appeared before parliament on Saturday where she presented two options for historic Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the country.

In her much-awaited report, she called upon the house to select between the manual voter registration and biometric process for successful voting before March 2021.

Somali opposition has condemned NIEC's statement as a plot to seek term extension for current leaders whose mandate expires by the end of the year, calling for timely polls.