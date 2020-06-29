Sudan: Chairman of Sovereign Council Praises Sudanese-Turkish Relations

28 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated the development of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields, and the continuous efforts made by the two countries to serve the interests of their two friendly peoples.

This came during a meeting today, in the Republican Palace, with the Ambassador of the State of Turkey to Sudan, Ambassador Erfan Naziroglu, who noted in a

press statement, that his meeting with the Head of the Sovereign Council dealt with the bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic, cultural and social fields, pointing to the contributions and assistance provided by the Turkish Red Crescent in the form of medical devices and equipment to enhance the efforts of the Government of Sudan in combating the corona pandemic, announcing his country's provision to another great aid to Khartoum in the near future.

Erfan pledged to provide and transfer Turkey's experiences to Sudan in various fields to enhance and develop relations of the two countries at all levels.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.