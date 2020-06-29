Sudan: Chairman of Sovereign Council Praises Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated the development of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Turkey in all fields, and the continuous efforts made by the two countries to serve the interests of their two friendly peoples.

This came during a meeting today, in the Republican Palace, with the Ambassador of the State of Turkey to Sudan, Ambassador Erfan Naziroglu, who noted in a

press statement, that his meeting with the Head of the Sovereign Council dealt with the bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic, cultural and social fields, pointing to the contributions and assistance provided by the Turkish Red Crescent in the form of medical devices and equipment to enhance the efforts of the Government of Sudan in combating the corona pandemic, announcing his country's provision to another great aid to Khartoum in the near future.

Erfan pledged to provide and transfer Turkey's experiences to Sudan in various fields to enhance and develop relations of the two countries at all levels.