Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) announced, Sunday, that it has nothing to do with the video which went viral on some social media websites on the flight schedules of a number of airliners that affixed the Sudan News Agency logo.

The social media had circulated the video- tape attributing it to (SUNA), and the agency underlined that the video was completely forged.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) confirmed that the circles that aired this video will be tracked and brought to trial.