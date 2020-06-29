Sudan: Lockdown Extended Until July.7 in Khartoum State

29 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies announced, Sunday, the extension of the health lockdown period in the state of Khartoum for an additional week with the same schedule and current arrangements, from Tuesday, June 30 to July 7, with the gradual start to ease the restrictions as of Wednesday 8 July.

The Committee Chairman, Siddig Tawer said in SUNA Forum that the restrictions will be eased by allowing the citizens to move from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Prof. Tawer said in statement No (7) of the committee that the procedures concerning the lockdown in the states are to be assessed by the states' authorities and according to health situations there.

On June.30 announced processions, Tawer indicated that the committee, based on its morale responsibilities, does not encourage expression in the way that citizens are subjected to the epidemic.

