Nigeria: Don't Replace Face Masks With Face Shields - NCDC Warns

Pixabay
COVID-19 Mask (file photo).
29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has advised Nigerians against using face shields in place of face masks.

In an advisory issued at the weekend, the centre said there was currently limited or no evidence on the effectiveness of face shields to prevent COVID-19 when used alone in non- healthcare settings.

The NCDC said the use of face masks for COVID-19 prevention was important as recent studies indicated that a significant proportion of people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms and that the virus can spread before those people know they are sick.

It said: "SARS-CoV-2 which causes the coronavirus disease can spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, often through speaking, coughing orsneezing.

"There is evidence that the correct use of face masks reduces the risk of COVID- 19 infection.

"Given the limited evidence on the effectiveness of face shields in protecting people from COVID-19 infection in community settings, and the absence of recommendations on their use, by the WHO and other public health authorities, face shields alone should not be used in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

"When used, it should be done in combination with an appropriate face mask.

"Face shields are generally used in health care settings by medical professionals to provide barrier protection to the facial area, including eyes, nose and lips.

"Even in healthcare settings, face shields are not meant to function as primary respiratory protection to prevent infection.

"Face shields are used in combination with surgical mask or N95 mask by health workers for maximum protection during invasive procedures such as intubation.

"There are no published studies on the effectiveness of face shields against COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Riot Act Read on COVID-19 Rules as More Nigerians Infected
No State Is COVID-19 Free, as Nigeria Records Over 20,000 Cases
Nigeria Resumes Flights Home for Citizens Stranded by COVID-19
Buhari's COVID-19 Chief, Health Minister Disagree on Kano Deaths
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Safety Measures for Places of Learning Rolled Out in Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.