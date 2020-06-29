Nigeria: Governors Pay Tribute As Late Ajimobi Is Buried in Ibadan

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke and Abbas Jimoh

Ibadan — The remains of the late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday.

The burial took place amid tight security from the Oluyole main road to the Yemoja street residence of the late former governor.

A number of sympathisers were locked out of the street leading to the residence of the late governor by security agents.

Daily Trust noticed that politicians have been trooping into the residence to sympathise with his family.

Governors present at the late former governor's house to sympatise with his family are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; Mr Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo deputy governor; Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Dr Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, Lagos; AbdleRahan AbdulRasaq of Kwara State.

Our correspondent reports that at about 10:30 am, a number of Islamic clerics, led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdul Ganiy Abubakry, who have conducted the internment, moved out of the premises.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

