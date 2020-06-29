Africa: Abuja Hosts Africa Women Conference

Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, one of the co-conveners of Africa Women Conference (AWC) which held in Abuja at the weekend, has said the conference had identified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a tool for economic growth in view of the ravaging COVID-19.

President and founder of the foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who made this revelation in a chat with journalists in Abuja, also revealed that panelists at the conference agreed that certain steps should be taken to address issues affecting women on the continent.

Speaking on the 2020 AWC theme: "Deploying the Use of ICT in Repositioning Women in Media and Entertainment Industry for Growth", Dr. Ahmadu maintained that women must take advantage of information dissemination through the media and ICT as they were imperative to advance any cause related or tailored towards women and girl child development.

She said, "During the deliberations, panelists also agreed that training and equipping the girl child on ICT at a young age is imperative as the merit of ICT knowledge can boost their careers.

"African women must take advantage of various online media platforms in getting information and also making extra monetary gains."

She stressed that for African women to be relevant in the media and entertainment sectors, they must be ICT-compliant.

The conference was organised by the Abuja Helpline Foundation for the Needy, in collaboration with other women group to provide a platform for African women from the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy to deliberate on and adopt action plans that will deliver rapid growth and development in Africa.