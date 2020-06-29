Liberia: 'No Mask, No Entry, No Service'

In the midst of the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia, Winners, Inc., continues to support the national plan in the fight against this deadly disease in various ways. In adherence to the government’s Health Protocols, Winners Inc., has strengthened its capacity and has instituted, as directed by the government of Liberia a ‘No Mask, No Entry, No Service’ posture at all of its centers across the country.

Hand washing barrels and buckets have been placed at the entry of all Winners Inc's Centers mandating every customer that attempts to enter to wash their hands, wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Customers who refuse to follow even one aspect of the health protocol are turned away without service. Additionally, limited number of customers is allowed to enter the centers with respect to Social Distancing.

Winners Inc. sees itself as a partner with the government of Liberia and believes that it must be diligent and ruthless in the collective fight to defeat COVID-19. As a way of demonstrating such partnership, Winners Inc. was the only Sports Betting Company that firmly supported the labor economy by paying the full salaries of thousands of its employees around the country including its independent contractors while its operations were closed with no income due to the COVID-19.

As was the case during the unfortunate Ebola epidemic when Winners, Inc. was the only Gaming company that stayed in Liberia and supported the government's efforts, so it is now where Winners Inc. sees itself as a partner with the government of Liberia in the fight against COVID-19 and will do all it can to help win the fight.