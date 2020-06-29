Nigeria: 9 Soldiers, 16 Others Killed As Insurgents Ambush Military Convoy

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — At least, 25 people have been killed, including 9 soldiers, when suspected Boko Haram elements attacked a military convoy on Damboa/Maiduguri highway on Saturday, security and CJTF sources said.

It was learnt that the troops came under heavy ambush about 60 kilometers from Maiduguri in Konduga council area of the state and several CJTF members were wounded while three are still missing.

It was revealed that three vehicles belonging to the troops and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were equally damaged by the insurgents.

A security source who preferred anonymity told our correspondent that more than a dozen Boko Haram insurgents were also killed by troops in the clash.

"Yes, there was an ambush along Domboa highway on Saturday, when soldiers were escorting motorists from Maiduguri to Damboa.

"Our troops fought through, although we lost some soldiers, but we neutralised more than a dozen of the terrorists," he said.

A top commander of civilian JTF confirmed the ambush on the military convoy, saying that 9 soldiers and 15 Boko Haram members were killed in the ambush.

"I can confirm to you that 25 people were killed, we lost Arramma (Malaminta) the Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in the ambushed.

"Nine soldiers and 13 Boko Haram terrorists killed.

"Three of our members (CJTF) are still missing after a deadly attack on military escorting of motorists from Maiduguri to Damboa on Saturday," a top CJTF source said.

At the time of filing this report, efforts to get official reaction proved abortive as Col. Ado Isa of Operations Lafiya Dole didn't pick his calls.

