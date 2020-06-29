Nigeria: Commission Investigates Plastic Surgery Operations

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has vowed to shut down any facility that violates consumers' rights in accordance with the law.

The Director General (DG) of FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said this when he appeared on a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

Mr. Irukera said the commission recently shut down a Chinese restaurant in Lagos known for exclusive and discriminatory services.

The DG explained that any facility shut down in that manner would undergo due processes to certify its capacity to uphold consumers' rights before approval to re-open for business was issued.

He said, "And the reason we shut down the restaurant was that we got credible intelligence that it was exclusive and discriminatory and would not serve Nigerians.

"We performed a sting operation where our own operatives went in there to be served; I was one of the operatives as a matter of fact.

"I went there and I was turned away because I wasn't a South East Asian, and what we did was to shut down the place... When things return to normal, they can get back to business under our monitoring."

He also disclosed that FCCPC recently shut down a body modification plastic surgery theatre in Lagos.

He explained that body modification plastic surgery operations in the country were being investigated by the commission with a view to ascertain their legality and capability.

He said that the commission had been sued for performing its statutory and regulatory duty by the owner of the outfit.

Irukera said that FCCPC, under his leadership, would not be deterred with such action as it was determined to protect consumers in the country.

NAN