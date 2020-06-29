Nigeria: Commission Investigates Plastic Surgery Operations

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By .

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has vowed to shut down any facility that violates consumers' rights in accordance with the law.

The Director General (DG) of FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said this when he appeared on a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

Mr. Irukera said the commission recently shut down a Chinese restaurant in Lagos known for exclusive and discriminatory services.

The DG explained that any facility shut down in that manner would undergo due processes to certify its capacity to uphold consumers' rights before approval to re-open for business was issued.

He said, "And the reason we shut down the restaurant was that we got credible intelligence that it was exclusive and discriminatory and would not serve Nigerians.

"We performed a sting operation where our own operatives went in there to be served; I was one of the operatives as a matter of fact.

"I went there and I was turned away because I wasn't a South East Asian, and what we did was to shut down the place... When things return to normal, they can get back to business under our monitoring."

He also disclosed that FCCPC recently shut down a body modification plastic surgery theatre in Lagos.

He explained that body modification plastic surgery operations in the country were being investigated by the commission with a view to ascertain their legality and capability.

He said that the commission had been sued for performing its statutory and regulatory duty by the owner of the outfit.

Irukera said that FCCPC, under his leadership, would not be deterred with such action as it was determined to protect consumers in the country.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.