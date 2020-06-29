Liberia: 6 Police Officers Suspended for Death of 3-Yr-Old Boy in West Point

29 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

-As Civilian Complaints Review Board starts accused police officers' investigation

The Civilian Complaints Review Board (CCRB), an independent body set up by the law to investigate police act of violence against innocent people, began an investigation on Friday, June 25, into circumstances that resulted into the death of a three-year-old child, Francis Mensah. The incident occurred on April 20, 2020, during police's operation in the Township of West Point, to enforce the lockdown imposed by the government in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

It was reported that little Mensah died as a result of an injury he sustained after the six officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) allegedly kicked a pot of hot water that wasted on the child, leading to his death. In a press release issued by the chairman of the CCRB, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, the officers were suspended based on a recommendation to the police leadership.

"A team of investigators of the CCRB will visit the incident site to reconstruct the scene and gather information in relation to the case," Gongloe said in his release. He added that thereafter, the board will conduct a hearing to ascertain what actually happened that led to the death of Mensah.

Meanwhile, the release said the CCRB is requesting all parties to remain calm and to fully cooperate with the board to ensure a fair and impartial outcome of the investigation. The CCRB's plea followed a wave of protest by angry residents of West Point in demand of justice for little Mensah. It may be recalled that family, friends, and sympathizers of the late Francis Mensah on Tuesday, June 9, staged a peaceful protest at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Monrovia, demanding justice for the death of their son.

On Tuesday, protesters, most family and community members, were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions and chanting, "We want justice!!! We want justice, we want justice!!! Francis Mensah needs Justice!!!!".

