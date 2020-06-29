Sudan: Protest Against Insecurity in Darfur

29 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti / Khor Ramla — Thousands of people demonstrated in Nierteti in Central Darfur yesterday to protest against the rampant insecurity in the town and its surrounding villages.

At the end of the demonstration, the residents of Nierteti and nearby camps for the displaced staged a sit-in in front of the Nierteti locality office.

The demonstrators demand that the police put an end to the daily attacks by militiamen, and always records complaints filed by victims of crimes. They also seek to replace the Nierteti police chief and the executive director of the locality.

Demonstrators told Radio Dabanga from the sit-in that they will only end the sit-in when their demands are met.

A displaced woman and an army soldier were shot dead and two soldiers were wounded in a gunfight with two unknown gunmen near Khor Ramla camp west of Nierteti on Sunday morning.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen, riding on a motorcycle, "suddenly shot and killed Fatima Adouma near the camp". They then fired at three soldiers of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) "who happened to be there". One of them was killed. The soldiers El Sadig Khamees and Abdelkhalig Abdallah were injured.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.