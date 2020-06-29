Sudan: Protest Against Insecurity in Darfur

Nierteti / Khor Ramla — Thousands of people demonstrated in Nierteti in Central Darfur yesterday to protest against the rampant insecurity in the town and its surrounding villages.

At the end of the demonstration, the residents of Nierteti and nearby camps for the displaced staged a sit-in in front of the Nierteti locality office.

The demonstrators demand that the police put an end to the daily attacks by militiamen, and always records complaints filed by victims of crimes. They also seek to replace the Nierteti police chief and the executive director of the locality.

Demonstrators told Radio Dabanga from the sit-in that they will only end the sit-in when their demands are met.

A displaced woman and an army soldier were shot dead and two soldiers were wounded in a gunfight with two unknown gunmen near Khor Ramla camp west of Nierteti on Sunday morning.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen, riding on a motorcycle, "suddenly shot and killed Fatima Adouma near the camp". They then fired at three soldiers of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) "who happened to be there". One of them was killed. The soldiers El Sadig Khamees and Abdelkhalig Abdallah were injured.

