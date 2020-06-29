Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 27 Suspects At Lagos Airport

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Despite the lockdown and flight restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have arrested 27 suspected drug traffickers from January till date.

Besides, the command made a seizure of 301.282 kilograms of illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis Sativa, ephedrine, tramadol, and diazepam in the period under review.

The NDLEA Commandant at the airport, Garba Ahmadu, disclosed this at the weekend while speaking on 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking declared by the United Nations to promote awareness on the danger of drug abuse.

The commandant also disclosed that the 301.282 kg seizure represents a "huge increase" compared to the total seizure of 377.801 recorded the entire last year.

In the two quarters under review, Tramadol seizure was estimated at 158.600 kg; followed by Diazepam (42.000kg); Cannabis Sativa (31.330kg); Cocaine (25.053kg); and Ephedrine (19.811kg).

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.