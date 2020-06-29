Nigeria: Badamasi Refutes News About Payment of Katsina United Players' Salaries

The Chairman of Katsina United football club, Abdussamad Badamasi has refuted reports in the social media that players and officials of the club would be paid their backlog of salaries in seven days time.

The chairman in a statement issued yesterday said the story was based on the imagination of the writer as he argued that he didn't grant any interview stating the actual date the accumulated salaries would be paid

"I was shocked when I came across the story quoting me that Katsina United players' salary will be paid in seven days. How and when? Who did I say it?. This is worrisome especially when you don't grant such an interview," he said.

The club chairman, however, acknowledged the fact that Katsina United players are owed salaries but said concerted efforts were on for the salaries to be paid as soon as possible.

He, therefore, advised that any news about his club that is not coming from the official media handles of Katsina United should be disregarded.

"There is no doubt that the outstanding salaries will be paid soon and we have already communicated to the players about it. But where this news emanated from still baffles me because I didn't say anything about paying the salary in seven days time to any journalist," he reiterated.

Badamasi concluded by thanking Governor Aminu Bello Masari for giving approval for payment of Katsina United's salaries despite the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and COVID-19 in the state.

The chairman, therefore, appealed to the players and officials of the club to exercise patience as their salaries would be paid soon.