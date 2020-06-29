Nigeria: Why Rohr Prefers Foreign Based Eagles to Local Players - Mohammed

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association, FCT FA, Adam Mouktar Mohammed has said Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr's preference for foreign based players is because they are more qualitative when compared with local players.

The Franco-German coach has been accused of undermining the talents in the domestic league as he hardly gives them the opportunity to fight for shirts in the Super Eagles.

Consequently, most football analysts have continued to criticise and call on the former Gabonese national team coach to show more interest in players who are plying their trade in the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL.

However, Mouktar Mohammed in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said he believes Rohr does not have anything against local players but the quality he wants is not readily available in the Nigerian league.

He also called on those making appeals for inclusion of local players in the Super Eagles to be more realistic in their demands as he said it should not be based on sentiments and emotions.

"Demands for home-based players for the Super Eagles are most times done emotionally, but we must use evidence based solutions.

"You ask do we have the quality of players to step up? I don't think we have the large pool in my personal opinion.

"A lot of rhetoric and demands from arm chair analysts but football is about results so you can't gamble.

"There is a reason you see the coach going for players playing in the top leagues because he knows eyes closed they are quality, they are in a good shape psychologically and boast of exposure as well as experience at high level," he said.

The FCT FA chairman who celebrated one year in office recently also submitted that for the NPFL to feed the Super Eagles with players and coaches, the league must change for the better.

"Let's tell ourselves the hard truth, we have to have certain foundations, Systems and Processes to build our local leagues, coaches and players.

"For sure we all want to have more local participation of our coaches and players in the Super Eagles but then we have to do the needful first," said Mohammed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.