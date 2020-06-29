Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports One More Death

Luanda — Eight new cases of covid-19 and one death were reported on Sunday in Angola, bringing the total in the country to 267 and 11 deaths, respectively.

The information was released Sunday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the usual covid-19 update briefing.

According to the official, of the new cases, six are of locally transmitted infections and two with unknown links. They are six females and two males, with ages between three and 61 years.

The dead is a 24 years old woman who also showed a grave neurological condition, the source added, stating that six of the sick are in critical condition receiving intensive care. Franco Mufinda also mentioned the recovery of ten patients.

With the new cases, the total number of infections reaches 267, eleven deaths, 93 recoveries and 163 active patients. There are currently 199 cases of local transmission.