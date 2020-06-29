Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Asks Residents to Vacate Flood-Prone Areas

29 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

Uyo — The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on persons residing at serious erosion and flood-prone locations in the state to vacate to safer areas.

The Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ekong Sampson, gave the directive during an on-the-spot assessment of erosion sites in Uyo at the weekend.

Sampson specifically directed residents at Ikot Ekwere Itam community in Itu Local Government Area, which is seriously threatened by gully erosion, to vacate the area.

He urged them to place a high premium on their safety while the government is working to tackle the problem.

The commissioner, who expressed sadness over the level of threats posed by erosion and flood in the state appealed to the federal government and international donor organisations to assist the state in fighting the menace.

He said flood control work at Ibrahim Babangida Avenue, Uyo would soon commence and commended the state government for partnering with the World Bank for intervention on the road.

He stated that the state government would continue to address erosion and flood control challenges in the state and urged residents to embrace grassing, tree planting and other environmental sanitation habits to maintain a healthy and safe environment.

A community leader in Itu LGA, Dr. Idongesit Henry, who responded on behalf of the affected communities, assured the state government that they would comply with the directives.

