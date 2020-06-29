South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates in-Coming Malawi Counterpart

29 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.

Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former President Peter Mutharika, during the country's watershed election last Tuesday.

The newly sworn-in Chakwera won an electoral re-run after the country's highest court in February annulled Mutharika's May 2019 poll victory, after it was found that the poll was tampered with.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa congratulated all stakeholders for the success of this historic election, which followed a Malawi Constitutional Court judgment calling for new elections to be held. Malawians returned to the polls on 23 June 2020.

President Ramaphosa has commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections, which have served to deepen democracy in Malawi.

The AU Chairperson concluded his congratulatory message by re-committing the Union to continued closer working ties with the government of Malawi, to enhance cooperation and pay particular attention to strengthening economic development and integration.

