Tanzania: Minister Commends Brela for Improved Services

GOVERNMENT has commended Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) for the improvement and training for business and ICT officers, calling for the need to expand to all regions.

The remarks were made in Dar es Salaam yesterday by Industry and Trade Deputy Minister, Engineer Stella Manyanya, when closing five days training conducted for Mwanza, Mbeya and Mtwara regional business and ICT officers at Brela Head Quarters.

The training conducted by Brela officers aimed at creating awareness to business officers about different activities done by Brela especially on how to register business and updating company and business information so that they can be able to teach business community and register business people at their work places.

Manyanya said Brela has done a commendable job to train such kind of manpower but they are supposed to go fast to reach many regions as soon as possible to enable those officers to register many company and business at their places.

Eng. Manyanya said a move by Brela to register business electronically will make it easy for business registration all over the country and there would be no need for someone to travel all the way from countryside to town centers for business or company registration.

"You are doing a wonderful job but we don't have time to wait we are supposed to go fast as we can to reach all business and ICT officers of all regions and teach them on how to register business so that we can speak the same language," said Manyanya.

Engineer Manyanya also insisted that during the trainings, Brela must cooperate with other institute like Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and Weigh and Measures Agency (WMA) so that they create one stop center in their daily service provision.

Deputy Minister said the trained officers should use the skills they have acquired to help business community on how they are supposed to register their business and update their information instead of frustrating them as it was in the past.

"You must know that government is not here to frustrate any one instead we are here to create conducive environment for business to grow so we must help people to start business and register companies," she said.

Eng. Manyanya urged entrepreneurs in the country to use government officers when they need to register business or update their information instead of using people they find on streets who eventually frustrate them.

"You ICT and business officers are very important to the government, because through you we can raise government funds but sometimes you are involved in corrupt practices something that frustrate the system so please don't do that," cautioned Manyanya.

Brela Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godfrey Nyaisa said the training aimed at equipping business and ICT officers of different regions to know how to register business at their work place as a move to reduce operation cost and be close to the community.

He said the training was conducted by Brela officers adding that those trained would help to register business by using Brela systems something that will make it easy for Brela to know the number of business that have been registered.