Tanzania: About 2bn/-Injected Into Tarime Water Projects

THE fifth phase government under President John Magufuli administration has injected 1.9bn/-into the improvement of water in Tarime District, Mara Region.

Officials in Tarime say several rural water projects have been successful implemented, thanks to government funds in recent years, thus improving rural water supply in the district.

"Out of the 1.9bn/-, 1.6bn/-was for Tarime rural water projects and the remaining has been spent on a major water project at Gamasara in Tarime Town," Tarime District Manager for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) Marwa Muraza said recently. He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual water stakeholders' meeting that brought together participants from different parts of the district.

The participants included leaders of water users' associations from the grassroots, village executive officers (VEOs), ward executive officers and water officials.

The crucial meeting deliberated on the various water matters, including the conservation of water sources and proper management of multimillion water projects being implemented in the area.

"A meeting like this is a good opportunity for stakeholders to be enlightened on water projects implemented in their areas," said Mr Muraza.

Mara Regional Ruwasa Manager Sadick Chakka said participation of stakeholders was crucial for meeting water targets.

"In our deliberations we have also touched on successes and challenges of water supply in Tarime," said Mr Chakka. A good number of water projects have been implemented in the region, according to Mr Chakka.

Improvement of water service is one of the priority areas since President Magufuli came to power in 2015. Water Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has always been seen going around the across the country inspecting and launching water projects.